Fallen officers honored at annual memorial service

BATON ROUGE - On Friday, law enforcement honored the lives of officers killed in the line of duty last year.

Five officers from Louisiana are among the 163 killed across the country in 2018. Their sacrifice was saluted at the "Peace Officers Memorial Service" at BRPD headquarters.

"To those heroes we say, not a day goes by that you are not loved, missed, and held in our hearts forever," said Sgt. Don Coppola.

The room was filled with multiple law enforcement agencies... some with a message.

"I want the families of the fallen to know we are here to support you and we will never forget those who have given the ultimate sacrifice," said Sheriff Sid Gautreaux.

"It's unfortunate how many officers lost their lives while doing their job," said BRPD Chief Murphy Paul.



The pain is still fresh for Officer Shane Totty’s fiancé, Catherine Hope.

"She is feeling a huge range of emotions," said Dechia Gerald, the widow of fallen Officer Matthew Gerald.

In February, Officer Totty was killed after a truck pulled in front of his motorcycle while he was escorting a funeral procession.

"She misses her loved one, she misses Totty, we all miss Totty," Gerald said.

In 2020, Cpl. Shane Totty will be added to the National Memorial wall in Washington D.C.