Fallen National Guard serviceman to arrive in Denham Springs after unexpected death
DENHAM SPRINGS - Reports say a fallen U.S. Army National Guard veteran who died unexpectedly is set to arrive in Denham Springs Friday afternoon
The Livingston Parish News is reporting that Keagan Stoan Furlong, 22, passed away on May 7 at University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri. Furlong will be flown to New Orleans around 4 p.m. today. He will then be transported to Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs.
Family and friends are asking people to line up along Range Avenue to show support as Furlong arrives.
A memorial service is set for Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
