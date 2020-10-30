Fall weather continues through the weekend

On this Halloween Eve, the weather is not so spooky!

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: The temperatures will slowly heat into the upper 60s this afternoon. It may feel a little chilly as the breeze continues out of the north all day. The skies will be mostly sunny. As the sun goes down, temperatures will drop down into the 40s.

Halloween: Temperatures will start to rebound on Saturday with highs in the low 70s. The skies will stay clear and overnight temperatures will fall into the low 50s. Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour before you go to sleep!

Up next: Daylight saving begins at 2 am on Sunday, the clocks will be set back one hour. That means we get one more hour of these fall weather conditions! Temperatures on Sunday will be in the low 70s, but another cold front will drop temperatures back in the 40s on Sunday night. Temperatures will slowly warm up all week, but no rain is in the forecast. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

IN THE TROPICS

There is one area to watch in the Caribbean Sea. Right now, the forecast models suggest that the system will stay in the Caribbean as it develops. The WBRZ Weather Team is always watching around the clock.

AREA TO WATCH

Shower activity associated with a large area of disturbed weather over the Lesser Antilles and the eastern Caribbean Sea has become a little more concentrated this evening. Conditions are expected to be conducive for the development of this disturbance during the next few days, and a tropical depression is likely to form by the time the system reaches the western Caribbean Sea early next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...40 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...high...80 percent.

Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.