Fall weather causes large turnout for Fall Festival

DENHAM SPRINGS - Rosalie Piper was one of more than 160 vendors to line the streets of Antique Village on Saturday.

"It's been great, the best show ever I think," Piper said.

For the last decade, Piper has been selling her hand painted ornaments at the Fall Festival. This year, she sold almost everything she put out.

"It's great. They said there are so many people down there, you can hardly walk through," Piper said.

A large amount of people came out to look at a variety of things.

"I make my own jewelry, usually polymer clay, sometimes shrink plastics," Lilly Cambre, owner of Koneko designs, said.

But it wasn't the products people were most excited about, but rather many are happy that it finally feels like fall.

"We got our first cold snap, it's actually feeling like October instead of July," Cambre's friend said.

It's a much needed break from the record breaking temperatures we saw all summer. Cambre says if things hadn't cooled off, things would have been different.

"I'd be out here, but I'd be sad, probably wouldn't talk to you, would hide somewhere," Cambre said.