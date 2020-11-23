FINAL| Falcons 9 vs. Saints 24

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints looking to keep the streak going with a match up against division rival, Atlanta Falcons, who have been playing good football lately.

Also, Taysom Hill, will be getting his first start today, as Drew Brees is out with injuries.

New Orleans is looking to take a commanding lead in the division with this win in hopes for a number one seed for the playoffs.

You can watch this game on Fox at 12 noon today.