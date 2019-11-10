Falcons 13 | Saints 6 3rd Qtr

After a 10 play drive to start the game, the Saints defense holds Atlanta to a 37 yard field goal by Younghoe Koo.

Saints counter with a 10 play drive of their own that ends in a field goal. Wil Lutz from 29 yards out ties the game at 3.

Second quarter starts with a Matt Ryan 8 yard pass to tight end Austin Hooper for the touchdown. Falcons lead 10-3.

After Matt Ryan hit Julio Jones for a 54 gain, a Demario Davis sack on third down forces Atlanta into another field goal. Atlanta leads 13-3.