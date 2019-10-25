Fake graduation tickets lead to investigation

PLAQUEMINE - The Iberville Parish School District and sheriff's office are looking into fake tickets which led to dozens of students' family members missing their graduation.

The school moved graduation ceremonies from the school's football field to the gymnasium due to weather concerns this weekend, leaving less seats for relatives. The school said during this switch two students printed a batch of duplicate tickets and passed them out to friends and family members. That caused seats to fill up faster than expected, and the school had to stop letting people inside the gym.

"My mom has two months to live, and today we were here to see my little brother graduate," said student Cody Leonard. "Re rush down here, and we find out that they're not letting nobody in."

"Plaquemine High, as great of a school as it is, wouldn't let my brother in," said graduate Tyler Crochet. "I got married today and wouldn't let my wife in, and they wouldn't let my newborn child in either."

Plaquemine Principal Chandler Smith said the school plans to send parents of graduates a picture of their child on stage as well as any videos, if they exist.

"The empathy is tremendous," said Smith. "I cannot believe the immoral acts of a few would do this to others, and I don't think they realize how it affected them, the other students and their classmates."

Moving forward the school plans to use a name-based system where graduates would list seven relatives who will attend graduation.

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi says the students who printed the fake tickets could face misdemeanor charges.