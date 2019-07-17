Failed transformer knocks out power for much of Old South Baton Rouge, Entergy says

BATON ROUGE - A failed transformer knocked out power for much of the area south of downtown Wednesday evening.

4,300 customers lost power around 6 p.m. between I-10 and LSU's campus. According to Entergy, the outage occurred because a transformer failed.

Entergy says crews are on site making repairs. Power is expected to be fully restored by 11:00 p.m. Wednesday.