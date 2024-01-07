58°
Faculty on strike at Pennsylvania universities

7 years 2 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, October 19 2016 Oct 19, 2016 October 19, 2016 4:38 AM October 19, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Faculty members have gone on strike at 14 Pennsylvania state universities, impacting more than 100,000 students.

Contract negotiations between the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education and its faculty union hit an impasse late Tuesday night when the union says the state handed it its last, best offer and was done negotiating.

The Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties announced on its Facebook page that faculty went on strike for 5 a.m. Wednesday. It affects more than 5,000 faculty members and coaches.

The two sides were unable to reach agreement on proposed raises and health care contributions.

The system has never had a strike in its 34-year history.

