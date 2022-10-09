66°
Facebook starts privacy alerts to affected users

4 years 5 months 4 weeks ago Tuesday, April 10 2018 Apr 10, 2018 April 10, 2018 9:52 AM April 10, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

ASHINGTON (AP)- Facebook has begun alerting some users that their data was swept up in the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal.

A notification that appeared on Facebook for some users Tuesday told them that "one of your friends" used Facebook to log into a now-banned personality quiz app called "This Is Your Digital Life." The notice says the app misused the information, including public profile, page likes, birthday and current city, by sharing it with the data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica.

As many as 87 million users who might have had their data shared were supposed to get a detailed message on their news feeds starting Monday. Facebook says more than 70 million of the affected users are in the U.S., though there are over a million each in the Philippines, Indonesia and the U.K.

