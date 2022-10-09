Latest Weather Blog
Facebook starts privacy alerts to affected users
ASHINGTON (AP)- Facebook has begun alerting some users that their data was swept up in the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal.
A notification that appeared on Facebook for some users Tuesday told them that "one of your friends" used Facebook to log into a now-banned personality quiz app called "This Is Your Digital Life." The notice says the app misused the information, including public profile, page likes, birthday and current city, by sharing it with the data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica.
Trending News
As many as 87 million users who might have had their data shared were supposed to get a detailed message on their news feeds starting Monday. Facebook says more than 70 million of the affected users are in the U.S., though there are over a million each in the Philippines, Indonesia and the U.K.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Car struck by gunfire on I-12 early Saturday morning; 2 people hurt
-
Suspect shot after exchanging gunfire with police outside Highland Road apartment Saturday
-
Mike the Tiger is set to become a movie star in upcoming...
-
Officers swarm apartment building after officer-involved shooting
-
Police investigating deadly double shooting on Elm Drive
Sports Video
-
Texas A&M Commerce beats #19 Southeastern on homecoming 31-28
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 4: Central's Glen Cage
-
Plaquemine's Jayden Rogers leading the Green Devils through music
-
Southeastern knocks off #4 Incarnate Word on Eli Sawyer game winning touchdown...
-
McKinley High's homecoming football game canceled after bench-clearing brawl broke out between...