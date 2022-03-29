Facebook rearranging notification buttons to highlight video

Latest Weather Blog
MENLO PARK, Calif. - Facebook is rearranging the notification panel on its mobile apps in an effort to widen the audience watching live video on its social network.
The shift announced Wednesday is part of Facebook's effort to turn its live video feature into a marquee attraction as more people use their smartphones to record and share snippets of their lives.
Facebook is moving the button for its Messenger service to highlight a new video option that can be pressed to show a directory of live streams from a user's friends, as well as segments open to everyone.
Messenger notifications will move to the top of Facebook's mobile apps near the search box.
The app update for Apple and Android devices will be rolled out in phases and take several weeks to complete.
