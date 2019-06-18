Latest Weather Blog
Facebook plans its own currency for 2 billion-plus users
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Facebook is launching a new digital currency to make e-commerce accessible to more people around the world.
The social media giant is announcing Libra, a cryptocurrency it is creating with more than two dozen partners including Uber, PayPal, Visa, and Spotify. The digital currency will be backed by a reserve of existing currencies from around the world likely including the U.S. dollar, the euro, and the yen.
Facebook's long-rumored currency will launch to the public early next year. It is likely to spark privacy concerns with people who are wary about giving Facebook more information about themselves.
But Facebook says it will keep financial data secure and separate from its social media sites. Libra will be governed by a nonprofit made up of the founding companies and non-governmental organizations.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies looking for trucker who may be tied to deadly ATV accident
-
Head of State Troopers Association arrested after firing gun at office during...
-
No serious damage to Sunshine Bridge after weekend tanker collision
-
Undersized culverts source of resident headaches
-
Witnesses recall group abandoning wounded 14-year-old after Father's Day shooting
Sports Video
-
'That's typical LSU;' Tailgating underway ahead of Baton Rouge Super Regional
-
PREVIEW: Southern breaks down Starkville Regional
-
LSU softball lands national No. 10 seed
-
Balancing Football and Track: The story of Kary Vincent Jr.
-
Sha'Carri Richardson's impressive impact on LSU Track and Field