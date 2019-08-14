95°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Facebook paid contractors to transcribe users' audio clips

15 minutes 49 seconds ago Wednesday, August 14 2019 Aug 14, 2019 August 14, 2019 12:26 PM August 14, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) - Facebook says it paid contractors to transcribe audio clips from users of its Messenger service.
  
The practice raises privacy concerns, as users aren't typically aware that humans are reviewing audio. Tech companies say the practice helps improve their services. Facebook says audio snippets were masked so as not to reveal anyone's identity. The company says it has stopped the practice a week ago. The development was reported earlier by Bloomberg.
  
Amazon and Google have also used people to listen to audio from their digital assistant services rather than only using artificial intelligence. Google says it suspended doing this in the EU. Amazon says users can decline, or opt out. Published reports say Apple also has done this, but has stopped.
  
Irish data-protection regulators say they're seeking more details from Facebook.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days