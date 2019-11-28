71°
Facebook, Instagram experiencing outages Thanksgiving Day
Users are reporting intermittent outages across both Facebook and Instagram Thursday morning.
The parent company acknowledged on Twitter that both social media sites and apps were not loading properly for all users.
We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook’s family of apps, including Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. #InstagramDown— Instagram (@instagram) November 28, 2019
It's unclear when the services might be fully restored.
