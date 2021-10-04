86°
Facebook, Instagram experiencing outages Monday
Thousands of Facebook and Instagram users reported the social media platforms were down Monday morning.
Downdetector.com reported that more than 100,000 people across both social media platforms. A Facebook spokesperson confirmed the issue late Monday morning and said it was working to address it.
We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.— Andy Stone (@andymstone) October 4, 2021
Other apps like Facebook Messenger and Whatsapp were also reportedly down Monday.
