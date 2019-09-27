Latest Weather Blog
Facebook adding 'Photo Magic' to Messenger application
SAN FRANCISCO - Facebook is trying to make it easier to send photos as the holiday season's picture-taking frenzy escalates with the arrival of Christmas and New Year's Eve.
The world's largest social networking service is offering a feature call "Photo Magic" that will automatically address a message so it can be sent quickly to Facebook friends identified in a picture. The option relies on the same image-recognition technology that attaches people's names to Facebook posts.
With this twist, Facebook is deploying the technology in its Messenger application to make it more convenient to distribute pictures to a few friends and family members.
Facebook will highlight Photo Magic in a Messenger update that will start rolling out Thursday to iPhones and Android phones everywhere in the world but Canada and Europe.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Disagreements remain on short-term rental ordinance in historic neighborhood
-
Early voting crucial in fight for St. George, both sides say
-
Bear casually takes a dip in West Baton Rouge Parish pond
-
New video shows bizarre encounter between woman & truck stop camel
-
Leaders to address short-term rentals concerns in Spanish Town
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 3- Matthew Langlois
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese