Facebook adding 'Photo Magic' to Messenger application

3 years 9 months 1 week ago Thursday, December 17 2015 Dec 17, 2015 December 17, 2015 11:10 AM December 17, 2015 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

SAN FRANCISCO - Facebook is trying to make it easier to send photos as the holiday season's picture-taking frenzy escalates with the arrival of Christmas and New Year's Eve.

The world's largest social networking service is offering a feature call "Photo Magic" that will automatically address a message so it can be sent quickly to Facebook friends identified in a picture. The option relies on the same image-recognition technology that attaches people's names to Facebook posts.

With this twist, Facebook is deploying the technology in its Messenger application to make it more convenient to distribute pictures to a few friends and family members.

Facebook will highlight Photo Magic in a Messenger update that will start rolling out Thursday to iPhones and Android phones everywhere in the world but Canada and Europe.

