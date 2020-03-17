Latest Weather Blog
Facebook acknowledges a bug is blocking coronavirus news
Facebook says a bug in its anti-spam system is blocking the publication of links to news stories about the coronavirus. Guy Rosen, Facebook’s vice president of integrity, said on Twitter Tuesday that the company is working on fixing the problem.
Something really weird is happening on @Facebook. A bunch of coronavirus posts from good sources like Atlantic and Politico are being flagged as spam. Happening to me and others. I'm the moderator of a huge community group, vetting medical info 15 hours a day. FB, don't do this!— Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) March 17, 2020
Users are complaining that links to news stories about school closings and other information related to the virus outbreak being blocked by the company’s automated system.
Rosen said the problems are unrelated to any changes to its content moderator workforce. The company reportedly sent its human moderators home this week.
A representative for Facebook did not immediately respond to questions on the status of Facebook’s content moderators, many of whom do not work directly for the company and are not always able to work from home.
