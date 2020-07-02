83°
Face masks encouraged, not mandatory in Ascension Parish

Thursday, July 02 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

On the heels of East Baton Rouge's mask mandate announcement, Ascension leaders say the parish has no plans of enforcing a mask requirement for now.

Parish President Clint Cointment said in a statement Thursday afternoon that the parish is "strongly encouraging" people to wear masks in public, but there is no plan for a mandate like Baton Rouge.

“I have conferred with Parish leaders, and we all concur that we must act to counter the recent rise of infections in Ascension Parish,” said Cointment. “We agree that we will not mandate the wearing of masks, but we certainly strongly encourage it.”

Cointment also encourage to stick to the current statewide guidelines to slow the spread of the virus.

