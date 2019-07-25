FAA to dump navigation points named for Donald Trump

WASHINGTON - The Federal Aviation Administration is dumping Donald Trump.



The agency said Thursday it intends to rename three navigation points near Palm Beach International Airport in Florida that currently are named for the billionaire and Republican presidential candidate.



It's fairly common for the FAA to name such points, which are used by pilots and air traffic controllers, for local figures. Trump has a home in Palm Beach. In 2010, a local air traffic controller named the points DONLD, TRMMP and UFIRED. The last is a reference to the catchphrase "You're fired" from Trump's reality TV show "The Apprentice."



The FAA said in a statement that the agency generally chooses names that are non-controversial.



Trump has been under fire for recent statements accusing many immigrants of being drug dealers and rapists.