FAA bars U.S. pilots and carriers from flying in areas of Iraqi and Iran
The Federal Aviation Administration is barring U.S. pilots and carriers from flying in areas of Iraqi, Iranian and some Persian Gulf airspace.
The agency is warning of the “potential for miscalculation or misidentification" for civilian aircraft amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran.
The emergency flight restrictions follow ballistic missile strikes Tuesday on two Iraqi bases that house U.S. troops.
Such restrictions are often precautionary in nature to prevent civilian aircraft from being confused for ones engaged in armed conflict.
