Latest Weather Blog
F. King Alexander resigning from Oregon State amid LSU Title IX fallout
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Former LSU President F. King Alexander submitted his resignation at Oregon State University after facing intense grilling over how he handled Title IX issues at Louisiana's flagship university.
Oregon State's Board of Trustees accepted Alexander's resignation Tuesday, approving with it a payout for him totaling $670,000. That money amounts to a year's worth of Alexander's salary along with relocation costs. He'll keep his health benefits through March 2022.
Alexander and the university also agreed to release any claims against the other.
His resignation is effective April 1, and he'll be placed on administrative leave in the interim.
- 3/17, the OSU board voted to place FKA on probation until 6/1, along with a few other stipulations— Johnston von Springer (@johnstonvon) March 23, 2021
- 3/18, OSU faculty calls on FKA to resign after no confidence vote
- 3/20, OSU Board calls Tues. meeting to discuss additional action against FKA
- 3/21, FKA offers to resign
The board placed Alexander on probation last week as Oregon State faced mounting pressure to remove him over the findings in Husch Blackwell's LSU report, which detailed the mishandling of sexual misconduct complaints during Alexander's time as president there.
It's the latest knock-on effect the Title IX report has had outside Louisiana. Earlier this month, the University of Kansas paid nearly $2 million to part with football coach Les Miles after allegations of inappropriate behavior surfaced because of the probe at LSU.
