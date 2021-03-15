F. King Alexander now target of review in Oregon as LSU Title IX fallout deepens

CORVALLIS, Oregon – Days after faculty members at Oregon State University blasted their boss and former LSU president F. King Alexander for how sexual assault complaints were handled at the university in Baton Rouge, Oregon State University trustees will evaluate the fallout and consider Alexander’s future at the school.

A Board of Trustee meeting set for Wednesday will “review the findings” of LSU’s bombshell investigation showing it covered up complaints. The board in Oregon will discuss the findings with Alexander and later hold a discussion to “hear complaints” and “evaluate the employment-related performance,” presumably of Alexander and the rising controversy over his time at LSU.

Last week, the faculty union said it is “deeply disturbed by the recent corroboration of President F. King Alexander’s role in protecting the head coach and star players of Louisiana State University’s football team. In doing so, he prioritized athletics over protecting victims of sexual harassment and assault.”

LSU has suspended two high-profile athletics officials but has not fired anyone in the wake of the investigation. Les Miles had to leave his job as coach at the University of Kansas and his boss, KU’s athletic director, was also forced out.

The Oregon State University Board of Trustees will discuss the situation at 2:30 central time Wednesday.