F-16 from Wisconsin Air National Guard crashes in Michigan; search & rescue for pilot underway
According to ABC affiliate station WXYZ, a Wisconsin Air National Guard F-16 Fighting Falcon crashed in Michigan's Upper Peninsula on Tuesday (Dec. 8) night, and authorities are still searching for the pilot.
The Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing confirmed that the jet is from Truax Field Air National Guard Base in Madison and was in the midst of a routine training mission with one pilot on board when it crashed.
The crash occurred in Delta County and local emergency responders are working with military officials as well as additional personnel from the 115th Fighter Wing to investigate the incident and locate the missing pilot.
As of Wednesday morning, the pilot's status remains unknown, with earch and rescue efforts on the ground, air and water continuing.
“We are a close knit family and when an incident like this occurs, every member in our organization feels it.”, said Col. Bart Van Roo, 115th Fighter Wing commander. “The safety of our pilot along with search and rescue efforts are our top priority, and we will continue to pray for the pilot’s safe return.”
