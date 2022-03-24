Latest Weather Blog
F-16 fighter jet crashed in Louisiana during training exercise; cause still under investigation
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma Air National Guard pilot managed to eject safely from an F-16 fighter jet before it crashed on Wednesday into a wooded area in southwest Louisiana, the Guard said in a statement.
There were no reports of injuries on the ground after the crash, and the pilot suffered no severe injury, the statement said.
The pilot’s family identified him as Maj. Alexander Drummond, mission commander of the Tulsa-based 138th Fighter Wing of the Oklahoma Air National Guard. Drummond is the son of Gentner Drummond, a Tulsa attorney and a Republican candidate for Oklahoma attorney general.
“As a parent, the first thing I wanted to know when I received the news of the crash was, of course – is he OK?” Gentner Drummond said in a statement. “I’m relieved to know that Alexander is alive, receiving outstanding medical care and is expected to make a full recovery.”
The pilot and aircraft were on a routine training mission out of Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston, the Guard said. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
