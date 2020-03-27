83°
ExxonMobils Baton Rouge Chemical Plant producing sanitation ingredient to help combat COVID-19

1 hour 44 minutes 37 seconds ago Friday, March 27 2020 Mar 27, 2020 March 27, 2020 4:33 PM March 27, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- ExxonMobil is helping to meet the demand for products like medical hand sanitizers, alcohol wipes, and disinfectant sprays by manufacturing a key ingredient, isopropyl alcohol (IPA), and providing it to the customers and areas that need it most. 

ExxonMobil’s Baton Rouge Chemical Plant is home to the world’s largest IPA production unit, which produces millions of gallons each year. The company first introduced the commercial-scale production and supply of IPA to the market 100 years ago. 

Today, ExxonMobil is actively engaged with the states of New York and Louisiana, providing IPA to help ensure continuity in the manufacture of disinfectant products for hospitals and other key community locations in need, the company announced in a statement Friday.

"Supplies of IPA will also continue to be shipped across the country and around the world to help combat the COVID-19 crisis."

