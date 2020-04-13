ExxonMobil to provide health care workers with free gas

BATON ROUGE – Numerous organizations across the US are stepping up to support health care workers and others taking the lead in the fight against novel coronavirus.

Despite suffering its own virus-related financial woes, ExxonMobil is throwing its support behind relief efforts.

On Monday, the company announced it will reimburse the cost of fuel to Baton Rouge emergency response vehicles and provide gas gift cards to healthcare workers at Our Lady of the Lake, Baton Rouge General and Ochsner Health.

In April, approximately 30,000 gallons of fuel will be provided for city police cars, ambulances and other municipal fleet vehicles. These vehicles will be able to fuel up at two East Baton Rouge Parish Fuel Depots, serviced by Mansfield Energy Corporation. The ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery will provide the gasoline directly from its terminal.



“It is important that we do everything we can to resource those on the frontline protecting our communities. The free fuel supply and ExxonMobil gas gift cards will help ensure our healthcare workers and first responders are supported,” said ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery Manager Gloria Moncada.



ExxonMobil is responding to a second request from the Governor’s Office for Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) for isopropyl alcohol (IPA) for the Louisiana Hunt Correctional Institute to produce an additional 30,000 eight-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer.

This additional IPA supply from the Baton Rouge Chemical Plant will result in a total of nearly 100,000 eight-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer produced for the Louisiana COVID-19 response efforts thus far.



The company doesn't intend to end its charity with these efforts, but plans to continually assess the community's needs and provide aid as needed.