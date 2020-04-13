ExxonMobil reveals cause of February blaze at Baton Rouge refinery

BATON ROUGE - Representatives with ExxonMobil have released a report detailing what caused the company's Baton Rouge refinery to catch fire earlier this year.

According to the report, the Feb. 11 fire began after air was accidentally introduced into a line containing hydrocarbon material. The mixture ignited inside the elevated pipe and caused it to leak.

The flames then affected other elevated lines nearby, according to the company's findings. The fire burned throughout the night, eventually getting under control thanks to scores of firefighters early the next morning.

The company says it is reassessing its pipes to try and prevent a similar incident from happening again.

You can find video and other details from the fire here: https://www.wbrz.com/news/fire-at-exxon-in-baton-rouge-extinguished-following-overnight-inferno/