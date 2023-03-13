61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

ExxonMobil reminds capital area of scheduled flaring

3 hours 53 minutes 25 seconds ago Monday, March 13 2023 Mar 13, 2023 March 13, 2023 8:55 AM March 13, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN - ExxonMobil has flaring planned for Monday through Mar. 24 and reminded residents living nearby that it is a normal situation. 

The company said the flares would be visible from the pipeline company's neighbors in Port Allen and across the river in the Riverbend area of BR. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days