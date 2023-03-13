61°
ExxonMobil reminds capital area of scheduled flaring
PORT ALLEN - ExxonMobil has flaring planned for Monday through Mar. 24 and reminded residents living nearby that it is a normal situation.
The company said the flares would be visible from the pipeline company's neighbors in Port Allen and across the river in the Riverbend area of BR.
Reminder: Our Pipeline Company will experience intermittent flaring, starting today and continuing through March 24, due to planned maintenance. This is not an emergency situation. The flares may be visible to our neighbors in Port Allen and the Riverbend area in Baton Rouge.— ExxonMobil Baton Rouge (@ExxonMobilBRA) March 13, 2023
