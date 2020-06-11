ExxonMobil providing nearly 170 YMCA memberships for North Baton Rouge residents

BATON ROUGE - ExxonMobil announced Thursday it is donating $25,000 to pay for YMCA memberships for North Baton Rouge residents.

The company says the move is part of an effort to address health disparities in "lower socioeconomic groups, seniors and people of color in our communities." The $25,000 donation to the ExxonMobil YMCA will provide three-month YMCA memberships to nearly 170 North Baton Rouge residents.

"There's a structural issue that's taking place here, it's not a genetic issue for all non-white individuals in the U.S.," Greg Millett, director of public policy at amfAR, said in a statement.

For more information on YMCA memberships and programs, you can visit www.ymcabr.org.