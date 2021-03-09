ExxonMobil encourages girls to consider careers in engineering

BATON ROUGE - During the first week of March, ExxonMobil employee volunteers welcomed 130 middle-school girls from 13 schools in both East and West Baton Rouge Parish for Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day, a program designed to inspire female students to consider careers in engineering.

“We’re pleased to continue this annual event during a school year of significant challenges which has required students to be resilient and build their problem-solving skills,” said ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Plastics Plant Manager Angela Zeringue. “As we see our world take on a global pandemic, our scientists, health professionals, technicians and engineers are developing solutions to meet the world’s needs and these girls will be among those helping us overcome challenges of the future.”

A panel of ExxonMobil employees virtually answer the participants’ questions while volunteers at each school lead students through a hands-on, interactive experiment. Throughout the process, students learn how creativity and ingenuity can be used in the classroom, and how knowledge of science, technology, engineering and math subjects can lead to rewarding engineering careers.

More than 16,000 students across the U.S. have participated in ExxonMobil’s Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day events since the program’s inception in 2003.

According to the Society of Women Engineers, women account for only 13 percent of the engineering practice, which are typically high-paying and high-demand jobs.

ExxonMobil employs scientists and engineers around the world, working collaboratively with other companies and academic institutions to bring energy to market, develop new energy technologies, improve energy efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

