ExxonMobil donates $220,000 to BRCC's industrial training program

51 minutes 7 seconds ago Monday, September 22 2025 Sep 22, 2025 September 22, 2025 6:05 AM September 22, 2025 in News
BATON ROUGE — ExxonMobil has donated $220,000 to Baton Rouge Community College to fund the school's industrial training program. 

The North Baton Rouge Industrial Training Initiative, started in 2012 in a partnership between BRCC and ExxonMobil, provides tuition-free training and industrial job-placement assistance to North Baton Rouge residents. 

ExxonMobil's money will fund training in electrical, millwright, pipefitting, instrumentation, welding and process technology disciplines. 

"Graduates of the program receive a national certification from their respective disciplines, making them job-ready in a variety of high-demand industrial crafts," BRCC said.

