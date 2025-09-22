ExxonMobil donates $220,000 to BRCC's industrial training program

BATON ROUGE — ExxonMobil has donated $220,000 to Baton Rouge Community College to fund the school's industrial training program.

The North Baton Rouge Industrial Training Initiative, started in 2012 in a partnership between BRCC and ExxonMobil, provides tuition-free training and industrial job-placement assistance to North Baton Rouge residents.

ExxonMobil's money will fund training in electrical, millwright, pipefitting, instrumentation, welding and process technology disciplines.

"Graduates of the program receive a national certification from their respective disciplines, making them job-ready in a variety of high-demand industrial crafts," BRCC said.