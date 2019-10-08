67°
ExxonMobil Chemical Company announces flaring as part of planned maintenance
BATON ROUGE - ExxonMobil has issued a courtesy notification to let area residents know The ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Chemical Company will be flaring this week as part of planned maintenance of our operations.
Flares are safety control devices intended to consume excess hydrocarbons. Scheduled maintenance such as this is intermittent, but necessary to ensure continued safe and reliable operations.
The company apologizes for any inconvenience the flaring may cause.
