Exxon scouting for Louisiana suppliers for its refinery work

2 hours 52 minutes 13 seconds ago Sunday, February 14 2021 Feb 14, 2021 February 14, 2021 9:59 PM February 14, 2021 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — ExxonMobil is hosting a virtual event to scout for a wider network of local suppliers for its planned $410 million refinery project in Louisiana’s capital city.

The Advocate reports that the Baton Rouge Supplier Forum is scheduled for Wednesday.

ExxonMobil said it expects to spend $226 million in Baton Rouge and set aside at least $3.5 million for diverse suppliers and $1 million for Baton Rouge-based companies.

“From local catering and marketing supplies to landscaping and pest control services, the multitude of needed services and products for the project vary immensely,” the company said.

