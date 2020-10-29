63°
Exxon cutting 1,900 US jobs amid impact from pandemic

1 hour 52 minutes 33 seconds ago Thursday, October 29 2020 Oct 29, 2020 October 29, 2020 11:50 AM October 29, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HOUSTON - ExxonMobil announced Thursday it will lay off about 1,900 employee across the United States as the coronavirus continues affect oil demand and prices.

In a news release, Exxon said most of the layoffs will hit employees in the Houston area and will include voluntary and involuntary cuts.

"The company recognizes these decisions will impact employees and their families and has put these programs in place only after comprehensive evaluation and thoughtful deliberation," Exxon's statement read in part.  

The company has been cutting costs much of the year due to the pandemic. It lost nearly $1.7 billion the first half of 2020 and is expected to post another quarterly loss this week.

