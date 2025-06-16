'Extremely critical' BRPD officer, suspect identified after hit-and-run on Joor Road; suspect in custody

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge motorcycle officer was in critical condition Monday after what may have been a deliberate a hit-and-run crash on Joor Road.

The crash, which happened around 11 a.m. near the intersection of Joor and Prescott roads, left Sgt. Caleb Eisworth, a 23-year veteran of the Baton Rouge Police Department, hospitalized in "extremely critical" condition, an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson said.

East Baton Rouge Parish deputies said that Eisworth was on his way to a work-related escort assignment when he was traveling northbound on Joor near the Prescott intersection. The suspect vehicle followed him for a short distance before striking him with his truck and fleeing the area, deputies added.

The suspect, Gad Black, 41, was arrested about an hour-and-a-half along Airline Highway near Harry Drive. He is being charged with attempted first-degree murder of a police officer with more charged pending an investigation.

Shortly after the crash, Gad posted on Facebook implying his involvement in the hit-and-run.

Gad was previously arrested after a pursuit in 2014. In that case, the chase lasted 15 minutes and included running red lights, using one hand to "flip his middle finger" at the police helicopter overhead and deliberately hitting police and other vehicles, according to arrest records.

At the end of the pursuit, officers found a 9-year-old child inside the car "visibly shaken, scared and suffering," arrest records show. He ultimately pleaded guilty in this case to aggravated flight from an officer and completed probation in 2019, court records indicate.

“This was a deliberate and cowardly attack on an officer—one of our community’s protectors — and it strikes at the very heart of public safety. Sgt. Eisworth is a dedicated public servant who has spent over two decades protecting this city, and he was targeted while simply doing his job. We are outraged by this senseless act of violence and fully committed to ensuring the individual responsible is held accountable to the fullest extent of the law," East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said in a statement.

Both Mayor-President Sid Edwards and BRPD Chief T.J. Morse gave their condolences to Eisworth and his family.

"Today’s senseless act of violence against our Baton Rouge Police Officer is absolutely unacceptable. This behavior against law enforcement Officers will not be tolerated and will result in the highest appropriate criminal charges and enforcement," Morse said.