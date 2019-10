Extensive power outage in Ascension Parish, electricity expected to return 11 a.m.

Photo: Entergy Facebook

ASCENSION PARISH - Entergy says just over 500 customers in Ascension Parish are without power.

According to the utility company's website, the outage began around 3:53 a.m. on Thursday and power is expected to return at 11:00 a.m.

Entergy says due to extensive damage, more crews are being sent to the area to work on restoring power.

Click here for more information from Entergy's website.