Latest Weather Blog
Explosives missing from nation's largest Marine Corps base, officials investigate
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, California- Explosives are missing from the nation's largest marine base, CNN reports.
According to the news outlet, military personnel confirmed the aforementioned information on Tuesday (Feb. 9), stating that the explosives are missing from California's Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms in San Bernardino County.
Officials with the base notified the Morongo Basin Station of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department last week, but a department spokesperson told CNN it was not asked to assist with the investigation.
At this time, authorities have neither confirmed what type of explosives nor how many are missing.
The Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) is reportedly investigating the incident.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR Mayor encourages more citizens from largely Black communities to get tested...
-
Baton Rouge-based community COVID-19 vaccine site to open soon
-
Texas attorney appears in court as cat due to Zoom mishap
-
Year after announcing plans to dry-dock, USS Kidd facing pandemic-fueled fundraising trouble
-
Man robbed at gunpoint in Baker; police search for suspect
Sports Video
-
Brian Thomas signs with LSU
-
Southern Lady Jags down Grambling 70-63
-
Parkview's first ever beach volleyball signee headlines National Signing Day
-
Scotlandville sends 7 Hornet football players to next level on National Signing...
-
St. James' Saivion Jones highlights LSU's National Signing Day class