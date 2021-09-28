76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Explosion at Westlake Chemical injures multiple workers

29 minutes 45 seconds ago Tuesday, September 28 2021 Sep 28, 2021 September 28, 2021 6:57 AM September 28, 2021 in News
Source: KPLC
By: WBRZ Staff

LAKE CHARLES - Five people were hurt when an explosion occurred Monday night at Westlake Chemical.

A local news outlet cites confirmation from Louisiana State Police that five contract employees working the turnaround were taken to a local hospital and treated for injuries.

All other personnel were safely accounted for, according to company representatives. 

Trending News

The incident happened around 11 p.m. at Westlake Chemical’s Petro Complex 2 Unit while the unit, which is used in the production of ethylene, was undergoing maintenance.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days