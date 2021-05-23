65°
Exploring Skip Bertman's legacy as an athletic director

By: Michael Cauble

BATON ROUGE- After leading LSU Baseball to 5 National Titles, legendary LSU baseball coach Skip Bertman transitioned to become the LSU athletic director.

A roll that he didn't even want at the time.

Check out part three of Michael Cauble's interview with Bertman above.

