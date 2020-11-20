Exploded tanker crashed into state trooper's unit along I-12 E at Satsuma; injured trooper and truck driver both "lucky to be alive"

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Early Friday morning, a crash involving an exploded 18-wheeler resulted in a hazmat situation, injuries to two individuals, and the temporary closure of I-12 West in Livingston Parish.

Officials say the crash, which occurred around 4:30 a.m., wounded the 18-wheeler's driver as well as a State Trooper who happened to parked along the interstate shoulder, shooting radar in the area.

Apparently, as the 18-wheeler's driver began to make his way into the far left lane, one of his tires exploded and as he lost control of the large vehicle, it hit the nearby trooper's unit.

The tanker reportedly exploded along I-12 E at Mile Marker 20, between Satsuma and Frost, resulting in the closure of this area of the interstate.

According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), as of 7 a.m., the fiery crash led to the closures of both eastbound lanes of travel, and as of 7 a.m., crews are continuing to clear the scene. Police say eastbound traffic is being diverted to US Hwy 190 at LA Hwy 447.

The fire from the tanker has been extinguished, thanks to the assistance of the Livingston Fire Department.

At this time, officials are still working to identify the chemicals released during the explosion.

Though this is a hazmat situation, officials say area residents are safe and there will not be any need for local evacuations.

Both individuals wounded in the crash, the State Trooper and the truck driver, sustained moderate injuries.

The driver, officials say, had second-degree burns to his hands as well as flash burns to his head and face, but is in stable condition.

According to officials, the trooper is suffering from minor lacerations and a possible concussion.

LSP representative TFC Taylor J. Scrantz provided additional clarity on what happened in the moments leading up to the crash, telling WBRZ, "Around 4:30 this morning, troopers from Troop A received a call about a two-vehicle emergency on I-12 at mile post 19, that's just east of the Walker exit on I-12."

"A trooper was stationary on the left shoulder with his emergency lights on and for unknown reasons, a tractor trailer that was also traveling eastbound in the left lane drifted onto the shoulder and struck the rear of the trooper's unit."

His interview with WBRZ's Rae'ven Jackson is available for viewing in the Facebook video below.

The driver of the 18-wheeler and State Trooper were both taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Officials say the trooper's unit was nearly demolished during the incident and called him, "lucky to be alive."

At this time officials say they're unsure when the interstate will be reopened, please check back for updates.

