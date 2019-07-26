Latest Weather Blog
Explicit rap music video filmed at La. police station
RICHLAND PARISH- Authorities say part of a rap music video that featured strippers and drug deals was filmed inside a Louisiana police station.
According to KNOE, the video for Franchize Q's song "Bout the Money" was filmed inside the Rayville Police Department.
"It should've never happened. I mean this is a police department, and I run this police department as a business. And that should've never happened," Police Chief Willie Robinson Sr. said.
Authorities believe the video was filmed sometime earlier this month.
Before seeing the video, Robinson says he was unaware that a video was shot at the station. He then questioned the officer who was involved.
"He [the officer] said something about one of the guys wanting to take a picture outside of the building," Robinson said.
Authorities said the picture never happened, and Robinson says he would've never approved a video shoot at the station.
