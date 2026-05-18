Experts urge safe riding for motorcyclists preparing to hit the road this summer

BATON ROUGE — According to the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, nearly 100 motorcyclists lost their lives on Louisiana roads in 2023. As many bikers prepare to enjoy the warm, summer weather, experts are urging them to ride safely.

Beaux Brasseaux works at Harley-Davidson in Baton Rouge and has been riding for about nine years.

"I'm a big believer in defensive riding, which means ride like you're invisible," Brasseaux said. "Anybody you see on the road could not be paying attention."

Brasseaux pointed out that cars, trucks and motorcycles share the same space but don't always share the same visibility. He says small moments of awareness, like checking mirrors, slowing down or double-checking blind spots, can make a major difference.

"My personal experience in a car is it's easier to be inattentive," Brasseaux said. "On a motorcycle, you have to be hyper aware."

That message carries added weight after a Monday morning crash sent a motorcyclist to the hospital.

"Responsibility is on both sides, right? Drivers on the road need to look out for motorcycles," Brasseaux said. "It's not always just the motorcyclist's fault."

Highway officials expect more motorcycles to return to Louisiana roads as the weather warms. Brasseaux said safety depends on everyone doing their part.

"Take a class, pay attention to others and everything around you," Brasseaux said.