Experts urge practicing gun safety after 10-year-old girl dies in accidental shooting

BATON ROUGE - A 10-year-old child died after an accidental shooting at the Downtown Baton Rouge Sonic.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the 10-year-old, identified as Kimani Harris, was left alone for just a few minutes outside the restaurant with her 8-year-old sibling. Their mother was clocking out of her shift at Sonic, while their stepfather was clocking in.

That's when BRPD says the younger sibling grabbed the gun, accidentally shooting and killing their sister, Kimani.

East Baton Rouge Parish School System Superintendent Lamont Cole said cases like this are far too common.

"We hear about gun violence, we hear about children losing their lives, and we become numb to the reality," said Cole.

Jim's Firearms owner Jim McClain insists that tragedies like this case are avoidable. He said gun owners with children need to teach them what to do if they see a firearm.

"Teach our children that if they find a firearm, contact an adult. If you're going to carry a gun, carry it correctly," said McClain.

McClain added that although a concealed carry license is not required by law in Louisiana, he recommends all gun owners take the class.

"It gives you a great background on securing weapons and educating you on how to use them," said McClain.

Louisiana also does not have any laws against leaving unsecured weapons sitting around. State Senator Regina Barrow is working to change that.

Senator Barrow filed Senate Bill 344, which would make it a crime to leave unsecured weapons around minors or unauthorized persons. If passed, it would go into effect on August 1, 2026.

Law or not, firearms instructor Logan Boudreaux said safe storage and education must be a priority for gun owners, especially if children are around.

"They're going to become more curious. They're going to have access to these things on TV, on social media, at school. As parents, we like to say, 'You don't do this because I said so. That will only get you so far," said Boudreaux.

Kimani's death is still under investigation. WBRZ asked BRPD if charges could be filed against her mother or stepfather. We're still waiting to hear back.