Experts: Time good, but rumored fantasy deal challenging

6 years 10 months 4 days ago Wednesday, June 15 2016 Jun 15, 2016 June 15, 2016 10:44 AM June 15, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: ApNewsNow

BOSTON - Daily fantasy sports experts suggest the time's right for a deal to merge DraftKings and FanDuel as the rivals fight for survival amid greater regulatory scrutiny.

Media reports say the companies have spoken about making a deal, though officials at both companies have dismissed the reports as speculation.

Daniel Etna, a New York sports lawyer, says a merger would allow the companies to end their costly rivalry, save on operational costs and consolidate mounting legal and lobbying expenses.

But Dustin Hecker, a Boston business lawyer, warns a merger could run afoul of federal antitrust laws. A combined company would effectively be a monopoly controlling over 90 percent of the market.

Paul Charchian, president of the Fantasy Sports Trade Association, believes a possible merger could make the industry stronger, even if it means layoffs and consolidations.

