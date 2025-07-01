Experts share tips on keeping yourself, loved ones safe with fireworks on Fourth of July

DENHAM SPRINGS — Fourth of July celebrations mean fireworks and health and fireworks experts advise that it's important to be safe and responsible when handling fireworks.

"Fourth of July is the busiest time of the year related to firework-related injuries, with thousands of cases reported annually. Fireworks cause most damage to hands, fingers or face, especially in children and teens often due to lack of experience or lack of supervision," Ochsner Health doctor Harsimar Singh said.

Denham Springs store Louisiana Fireworks says there are four important things to do to keep you and the people around you safe.

"Number one is adult supervision. The second and most important one is no alcohol. The third one is water. You should have a bucket of water around. Fourth, proximity. You need to be 75 to 150 feet depending on the type of fireworks that you're shooting," Louisiana Fireworks's John Marietta said.

Experts also recommend using eye protection, always following the manufacturer's instructions for fireworks and advise against attempting to relight a dud if it doesn't shoot off.

"If there is an injury to the eyes, do not rub your eyes or rinse your eyes, just cover it with a clean cloth and seek medical attention immediately," Singh said.

Singh also says that sparklers can be very dangerous.

"They burn at high temperatures, exceeding 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit, which is hot enough to melt metal," Sing said.

Customers shopping at Louisiana Fireworks told WBRZ that they would be safe and responsible when shooting off fireworks.

If you have a dog, remember that dogs tend to dislike fireworks.

"The main thing is it's very loud and dogs' ears are super sensitive and they don't understand why those loud noises are going on," LSU School of Veterinary Medicine's Associate Professor of Community Practice Nancy Welborn said.

Welborn says that a lot of dogs have anxiety as well and that owners should check for body language to see if their dog is uncomfortable. This can be shown through the dog pacing, panting or attempting to get away. She says if the noise is outside, they'll try to run inside.

"So what people need to do for these animals or pets is to provide a safe space for them to go. Provide some noises or soothing noises for them, so either play music or something else for them so they can hear that instead of the fireworks," Welborn said.