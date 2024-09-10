Experts share advice, recommendations for those preparing for severe weather ahead of Francine's landfall

BATON ROUGE - With Tropical Storm Francine on the horizon, being prepared is at the forefront of many official's minds.

Officials are providing many places around the area to supply sandbags in case of flooding. However, sandbags are not the only thing needed in an emergency.

East Baton Rouge Parish's Mayor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness say everyone should make an emergency kit, have a plan, stay informed and use the buddy system.

Emergency kits include medication, personal documents in a sealed waterproof bag, pet supplies, children's supplies, clothing and nonperishable food.

It's suggested that these be made ahead so they can be easily grabbed in an emergency.

If electricity is lost during the storm, generators can be used.

"One of the most hazardous things to us besides electricity after a storm is carbon monoxide when you're running your generators. Everyone has generators in the area. We have around 200 people each year die from carbon monoxide and generators. About half of those are due to improperly positioned generators. We have to be very careful and ensure carbon monoxide detectors are in place," Rusty Shoultz with the St. George Fire Department said.

While a lot goes into preparing for natural disasters, the aftermath is just as daunting.

"Afterwards is very scary. The power is out, things don't look the same, and wildlife has been displaced. If you're not going to evacuate, have a plan. Know where you're going to stay and who you're going to call. We all have cell phones and local social media. Keep up with what's going on and the developments in your community," Shoultz said.

Schultz says staying in the know is extremely important in times like these.

For a list of how to be prepared, click here.