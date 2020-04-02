Experts fear Florida, Texas may become next virus hotspots

As novel coronavirus made its deadly trek across the globe, affected areas responded with varying degrees of swiftness and safety measures.

According to ABC News, even the U.S. has noticeable state-to-state differences in how the pandemic is being handled.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a comprehensive statewide stay-at-home order as early as March 19.

In contrast, Texas instituted an order to close all non-essential businesses on March 31.

Another seemingly sluggish response to the pandemic was seen in Florida. State Gov. Ron DeSantis has received criticism for delaying the shuttering of beaches and businesses and waiting to issue a stay-at-home order. He ultimately reversed his position on April 1, issuing a stay-at-home order after discussion with the president.

Now, experts are saying that these scattered state-by-state policies may result in new coronavirus hot spots, warning the uptick in infections may soon overrun local health care systems.

"I think Texas is going to be the next hot spot. We can already see the cases starting to increase, it is start of an exponential rise," Dr. John Brownstein, an epidemiologist at Boston Children’s Hospital, told ABC News. "Any intervention we do now will take weeks to see the impact."

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, predicts that Florida is also at risk, tweeting, "Florida continues to show an acceleration in new #COVID19 cases, with Miami as one of a number of epicenters of spread."