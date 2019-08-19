Experienced doctor named CEO at Woman's Hospital

Photo: Woman's Hospital

BATON ROUGE - Woman’s Hospital has a new chief executive officer.

Barbara Griffith M.D., who currently serves as the chief medical officer and chief of business operations for Duke Regional Hospital in Durham, N.C., will assume the role of CEO this fall.

“Woman’s Hospital is a special system of care for women and their families with a tremendous footprint in our region,” said Donna Fraiche, chair of the Woman’s Hospital Board of Directors. “We needed a unique professional who would embrace and further our mission. The Board is confident that Dr. Griffith is the right person to lead Woman’s into an exciting future. Her expertise in healthcare delivery and strategy, balanced with the compassion and commitment of a physician, are the perfect combination to lead the organization’s strategic direction.”

Griffith's healthcare experience includes 20 years of clinical practice and more than 15 years in a variety of leadership roles.

"It’s an honor to be chosen for this prestigious role and to have the Board’s confidence in my experience and ability to lead Woman’s to a strong future,” said Griffith. “The commitment to providing exceptional care to patients and their families at Woman’s is truly inspiring. I look forward to joining the team and building on the foundation that has been laid before me.”