'Expect the unexpected:' Livonia High student recalls Tuesday morning terror

LIVONIA - It's been a little over 48 hours since a 15-year-old student stabbed another before going through school security Tuesday morning.

WBRZ learned the juvenile victim was released from a hospital and is recovering. On the other hand, the suspect was arrested and charged.

Since then, stricter security measures have been added until further notice. WBRZ spoke with students and the principal of the school Thursday morning.

"I feel like things are tense and everybody is kind of on edge, but at the same time, security measures are more locked down on us. I don't really have to worry much but at the same time, you can expect the unexpected," senior Johnna Bazile said.

Principal Karla Jack says her main priority is helping her faculty and staff mentally recover from the incident.

"I have to think about how we move forward from this point because education is what we're here for, not for the things we are actually dealing with now," Jack said.

Because the incident is still under investigation, there are still a lot of unknowns - such as what led to the attack. However, Jack said she has grace for both the suspect and the victim.

"My heart goes out to both students because I knew them personally. You just pray that they come out on the other side okay and able to move forward in their life and still be productive."