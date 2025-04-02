Expect heavy traffic this weekend as the Rock the Country Festival comes to Livingston

LIVINGSTON — Officials said Wednesday that residents and commuters can expect heavy amounts of traffic during the Rock the Country Festival in Livingston this weekend.

Officials warned attendees about the potential heavy traffic as crews arrived to set up for the Friday and Saturday event at the Livingston Fairgrounds.

Beginning Thursday afternoon, RVs will park at the fairgrounds. Officials said traffic will spike both days for the first time around 1 p.m.

Festival gates will open around 2 p.m. and then another surge of traffic is expected to begin at 4 p.m. and last until 7 p.m. However, the traffic will be at its worst when the concert ends around 11 p.m., Livingston officials added.

Officials said the town of Livingston has "never seen an event of this magnitude" with performances from Nickelback, Kid Rock, Afroman and Lynrd Skynyrd and have worked to develop a plan in preparation for the festivities.

According to their website, other performances include Gavin Adcock, Treaty Oak Revival, Deana Carter and Mark Chesnutt. A complete lineup can be found here.